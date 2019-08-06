Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai (File Photo)
Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai (File Photo)

Tej Pratap Yadav is addicted to drugs, used to dress up like god, goddesses, says Tej's wife

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:18 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a startling revelation the wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.
Aishwarya Rai filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Aishwarya, in her complaint claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.
"Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig," Aishwarya alleged in his complaint.
Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi got married in May 2018.
Aishwarya in her complaint said that she tried to bring this issue to her in-laws' notice but they didn't help her in any manner.
"I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej's behaviour and they assured that Tej won't behave in such manner anymore. My in-laws consoled me emotionally but Tej's behaviour did not change at all," said Aishwarya.
Aishwarya said when she pulled up Tej and asked him to stop drugs and stop dressing up like gods and goddesses, Tej responded with: "Ganja toh Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana Karen? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva's oblation; how can I say no to that)."
The woman also claimed that Tej said, 'Krishna hi Radha hai, Radha hi Krishna hai' (Krishna is Radha is Krishna).
Aishwarya stated in her complaint that her ex-husband used to talk poorly of her educational background used to frequently tell her she was destined only to cook food and create a family.
According to the complaint, Aishwarya continues to reside at her in laws's place despite the "physical, mental and emotional violence that Tej and his family is trying to wreck on her on a daily basis."
Five months after the marriage, Tej filed a divorce petition in a Patna court in November. (ANI)

