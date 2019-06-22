Tej Pratap Yadav meets Lalu Prasad at RIMS

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Tej Pratap Yadav arrived at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday, to meet his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Tej Pratap Yadav has arrived to meet his father for the first time after Lok Sabha elections. We have not received any information regarding Lalu Ji's second son, Tejashwi Yadav" RJD state president Abhay Singh told ANI.

Congress and RJD leaders met Lalu Prasad Yadav, at RIMS earlier this month. RJD's Bihar unit president Ram Chandra Purvey and former Ranchi MP and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay were among others who met Yadav.

As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with "prior approval".

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018. (ANI)