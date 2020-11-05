Tejashwi says Nitish unable to manage Bihar while Manjhi feels no one can replace him

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that they have been saying for a long time that Nitish Kumar was not able to manage Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has been worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics. Maybe he has understood the ground realities."

Meanwhile, the Congress said that Nitish Kumar should retire and can share his good experiences with Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate.



Speaking at a press conference here, Randeep Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before the third phase of Bihar polls. Nitish ji and Modi ji have caused more harm to Bihar than anyone else in the past. Nitish babu should retire. He can share his good experiences with Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate."

On the other hand Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that no one can take his place if he retires.

"If Nitish Kumar meant that he's retiring, then it's not good for the party or Bihar. Bihar needs Nitish Kumar. There is no one to take his place," Manjhi said. (ANI)

