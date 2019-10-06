RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)

Tejashwi slams govt over Patna floods, terms Nitish's remark as shameful

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:18 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDU led state government over the flood situation in Patna and said that it is shameful that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a mere natural disaster.
"Chief Minister's remark that this is a mere natural disaster is shameful. The concerned government officials are nowhere to be seen. The entire system has failed and the 'double-engine' state government is fighting within like animals," he said on Saturday.
The RJD leader said that no one is there for the public.
"No work is being done in Bihar. RJD has helped the public to their best ability during this tough time," Yadav said.
He also said that corruption had led to the drainage system failure in Patna that led to the floods.
"Every year, there is floods and water-logging in different parts of the state. We have repeatedly raised the issue but the state government doesn't give heed to these matters," Yadav added.
At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless rains lashed the capital city since late Friday night. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

MP: Surgical Strike themed tableau at Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A life-size tableau being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

MoS Reddy attends Grahak Mela in Telangana, urge people not to...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attended the 'Grahak Mela' organised by Andhra Bank at Champapet area here and urged the people not to use single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:13 IST

Govt officer accuses YSRCP MLA of threatening family, TDP...

Nellore/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A government officer here accused ruling YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy of threatening her family members after she refused to grant a favour to him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

AP CM meets PM, invites him for 'Raithu Bharosa' scheme launch

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and invited him for the inauguration of prestigious 'YSR Raithu Bharosa' scheme in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:46 IST

MP: Family of woman who sets herself on fire accuses police of inaction

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The family members of a woman, who died after setting herself on fire at her residence in Karju village here, have alleged that the police had arrived on time but did not take any action to save her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:06 IST

J-K: Bengali community holds a grand Durga Puja in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As festivities continue across the country during Navratris, Jammu Durga Puja Committee along with numerous Bengali community members residing here, are also holding a grand Durga Puja celebration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:44 IST

Anantnag: Man injured in terrorist firing affiliated to PDP

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The civilian, who was injured in a terrorist firing in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday, has been identified as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze carrier contents to disrupt trade in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In an attempt to intimidate people from carrying out business, three terrorists stopped a load carrier vehicle in Buminabad here on Saturday and set ablaze the material inside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Delhi: Four injured in accident after DTC bus brake fails

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As many as four persons were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into their vehicles after its brakes allegedly failed near the Sagarpur red light area in Mayapuri here on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:20 IST

Bandipur traffic ban: Karnataka should boycott Rahul Gandhi,...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) party president Vatal Nagara said that Karnataka should boycott Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:02 IST

Soldier, who crossed over into Pak, alleges harassment; Army...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan after the 2016 surgical strikes, has reportedly alleged harassment by his superiors and decided to quit the Army.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:28 IST

Bajrang Dal, BJP office bearers caught spying for ISI: Digvijaya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that some office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were caught spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Read More
iocl