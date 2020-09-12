Tejashwi takes dig at BJP's Bihar campaign, says party should become `atmanirbhar' first

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a dig at BJP's "Atmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" and said first BJP should first become self-reliant in Bihar.

"BJP has talked about Atmanirbhar Bihar. I would like to advise them that BJP should first become Atmanirbhar in Bihar. It is dependent on the borrowed face for 24 years," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier in the day, BJP President JP Nadda launched "Atmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" in Patna and said party workers in the state should make more efforts to connect people of the state with government schemes to make Bihar self-reliant.

"The task of BJP workers in the state is to remove the roadblocks between the government schemes and people. I want you to study about MSME scheme and connect the entrepreneurial youth of the state with it. I want all the BJP workers to work with dedication in Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) scheme so that you can decide how to change the face of villages," he said. (ANI)