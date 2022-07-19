'Tejashwi was ready to support BJP...': Sanjay Jaiswal on Nityanand Rai row

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In a counter-attack to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that Union minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his desire to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday claimed that Tejashwi was ready to support the BJP in government formation in Bihar to "protect himself and his family from going to jail".

Speaking to ANI Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Tejashwi Yadav met him (Nityanand Rai) once in his life. He said that he was ready to support BJP in government formation (in Bihar)...so as to protect himself and his family from going to jail. But BJP refused. No matter how much they try, Tejashwi and family will be jailed."



Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said Tejashwi said that Union Minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his desire to join the RJD before he became a minister at the Centre.

"BJP leader and MoS Nityanand Rai met me and expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there," said RJD leader and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav.

According to Jaiswal, it is not appropriate to form a government by making such compromises. "Tejashwi Yadav's entire family is in a scam of thousands of crores, they will have to go to jail. No matter how many of his MLAs take such shelter," he added. (ANI)

