Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar govt of looting treasury, exploiting poor

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar government is looting its treasury and exploiting the poor.

Reportedly, contracts worth Rs 53 crore were given to Deputy Chief Minister's kin and his aides by the Bihar government officials. Speaking on this issue, Yadav demanded a probe in this matter and said, "Only work happening in this government is to loot government treasury, exploit poor people. There's corruption from top to bottom. It's a matter of investigation. Deputy Chief Minister, Ministry should be probed."



Yadav also asked the government to probe in the 'Katihar matter' wherein crores of rupees were transferred into the bank accounts of two children in a village in Katihar through unidentified sources.

Recently, in a viral video on September 15, two children thanked the Centre for giving them nearly Rs 900 crores in their bank accounts.

Reacting to the Patna court's order for the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly accepting money in exchange for an election ticket, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier on Monday said that it did not matter to him if any insignificant person filed a case against him. (ANI)

