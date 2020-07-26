Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar over lack of hospitals, RT-PCR testing capacity in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): Why is the RT-PCR testing capacity, to detect coronavirus, not being increased significantly in Bihar and why were no hospitals, even makeshift ones, constructed during the four months of the crisis, questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswhi Yadav on Sunday.

The leader of the biggest opposition party in the state slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government of mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis and the floods which have wreaked havoc in parts of the state.

"Why is the RT-PCR testing capacity not being increased in the state? RT-PCR tests detect corona in an exact manner. The Anti-gen tests have shown to reveal many anomalies. In the past four months, many states smaller than Bihar have done a commendable job and boosted the capacity of their hospitals. Makeshift hospitals were also constructed. Chief Minister, why did you not construct a single hospital in all these days?" Yadav said, through a press release.

"Why even after 15 years of your rule the hospitals lack important medical equipment other than needles and cotton," he further said.

The RJD leader also said that the ministers and officers in the state do not pay heed to Kumar's orders and urged him to take immediate steps.

Earlier today, Yadav had said that Bihar has conducted the lowest COVID-19 tests per million and has the highest positivity rate in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said COVID-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

"In a densely populated state like Bihar, only 0.35 per cent of people have been tested so far. Only 3,508 people are being tested per 10 lakh, which is the lowest in the country. An average of 3,158 tests has been conducted daily in 140 days. Except for Antigen Tests for the last two weeks, there are hardly 3,000 tests in a day," Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition had said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.

"The positivity rate of Bihar in July is 12.54 per cent, which is the highest in the country. In the month of July, 159 people died in 25 days. That means six people are dying every day. Those who are dying without testing and treatment are not counted. The government should be serious now," Yadav tweeted. (ANI)

