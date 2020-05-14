Tejashwi Yadav condoles deaths of migrant workers in Muzaffarnagar, Samastipur mishaps

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday condoled the deaths of migrant workers in Muzaffarnagar and said, "the government should provide assistance to the families of the deceased".

Six migrant workers were crushed by a speeding bus when they were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway on Wednesday night.

The leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly also expressed grief over the death of two labourers who were killed in a collision between a bus and truck early on Thursday in Samastipur district.

"I am heart broken by the sad news of the death of six migrant Bihari brothers in UP road accident who were coming from Punjab and two others who died in bus accident in Bihar. May their souls rest in peace and God give power to the bereaved family members."

"The government should provide assistance to the families of the deceased," Yadav tweeted.

In the Muzaffarnagar incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to arrange for transporting the bodies of the deceased to Bihar.

The Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner has been asked to submit a report after investigating the incident. (ANI)