Tejashwi Yadav meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, state Congress President Rajesh Thakur in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Thakur in Ranchi.

"Met Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi today. Labor Minister from RJD quota in Jharkhand Government Satyanand Bhokta was also there," Yadav tweeted.



"Tejashwi Yadav met me and we discussed state-related issues and our alliance in Jharkhand," Congress President, Rajesh Thakur told ANI after the meeting.

Tejashwi Yadav also addressed a 'Karyakarta Sammelan' organised by the RJD.

He reached Jharkhand on Saturday and is on a two-day trip to the state. (ANI)