Tejashwi Yadav rides bicycle to protest against fuel price hike

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday rode a bicycle from his residence to the Secretariat in Patna, as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike.

As per the visuals, Yadav pedalled through the road, guarded by his security.

Earlier, slamming the Central government over the new farm laws and fuel price hike, Yadav on Monday said it is an 'injustice' to not listen to farmers in an agricultural country like India.



"In an agriculture-dominated country, not listening to farmers is injustice. The government has proved that it is anti-farmer. You (BJP) came in power claiming that inflation will be lowered but prices of fuel and LPG cylinder are sky-rocketing," Yadav had told reporters.

The RJD leader had driven a tractor from his residence in Patna to the state Assembly.

"Going to participate in the assembly session by driving a tractor to mark protest against fierce inflation and price hike of diesel, petrol and domestic cooking gas and in solidarity with agitating farmers across the country," read Yadav's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously for more than ten days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (ANI)

