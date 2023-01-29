Tejashwi Yadav shows his musical talent, duets with Bollywood singer Abhijeet

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday hopped on stage alongside popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and sang a heartfelt duet with him at an event in Bihar's Aurangabad.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of the RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared a glimpse of 'Surya Mahotsav 2023' event organised in Aurangabad district on Saturday.

RJD leader could be seen singing a song from an SRK's movie with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Tejashwi, posted a video from his official Twitter handle and wrote, "On the occasion of the inauguration of Surya Mahotsav, 2023, organized at Dev in Aurangabad district, the famous Hindi film singer Abhijit Bhattacharya managed to make me to sing along."

aurNgaabaad jile ke dev meN aayojit suury mhotsv, 2023 ke udghaattn ke avsr pr hindii philmoN ke suprsiddh gaayk abhijiit bhttttaacaary jii ne aakhirkaar sur meN sur milaane pr mjbuur kr hii diyaa / pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 28, 2023

In the video, Tejashwi sang along with Abhijeet a title track from Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 movie Anjaam- "Badi Mushkil Hai", thus showing the unexplored sides of the Bihar Deputy CM. (ANI)