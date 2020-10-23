Tejashwi Yadav slams Yogi, says unemployment, poverty matter for Bihar polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his poll speeches in Bihar saying, it is not important who comes from which state, but the issues that matter for Bihar elections are unemployment and poverty.

"It's not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration related to the state are relevant," said Yadav.

Speaking on BJP's manifesto for Bihar polls, he said, "BJP doesn't have a face for Bihar polls. Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she's here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar."



Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said, even after ruling for 15 years, he does not know what are the provisions in the budget.

"Nowadays Nitish Kumar Ji is saying anything. He is asking where will the money come from? Even after ruling for 15 years, he does not know what are the provisions in the budget and how to spend them," said Yadav.

"The financial budget of Bihar is 2,11,761 crores, out of which 40 per cent of the amount is not spent by the NDA government due to its wavering, irresponsible, corrupt and poor policies and in the end, they surrender 80 thousand crores every year. Why would an efficient government surrender around 40 per cent of the funds? Nitish Ji and Sushil Ji, we can easily use this huge amount for new developmental works and new restoration instead of creating a caste vote bank like you," he added.

Yadav further claimed that Bihar Government has spent only 60 per cent of the total budget. "Now during election time, on what basis is he going seeking votes," he added.

Yadav further stated that without corruption, his government will put every penny in the right work with full transparency, increase the productivity of the state, attract new capitalists for investment, set up new industries, and increase the income of the state manifold. (ANI)

