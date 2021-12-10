Tejashwi Yadav ties the knot in Delhi in low-key event; wedding attended by Akhilesh, Lalu Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in New Delhi on Thursday.







Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rajshri, an old friend of his, in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals.

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Blessings to "Arjun" for starting a new inning of life. May God bless this new couple with all the happiness of the world for life."

Evident from the photos posted by Tej Pratap, the wedding was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya also tweeted several photos from the wedding ceremony and wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness." (ANI)

