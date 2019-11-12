Tejashwi Yadav trolled for sharing picture of himself cutting cake in charted plane

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav was heavily trolled on social media after he shared a picture in which he is seen cutting cake in a charted plane on the occasion of his birthday.

In the picture, Yadav is seen accompanied by his other aides.

"Tejashwi Ji, thanks for giving information that how poor the prince of social justice is! Really, it's hard to see your pain! Your father is in jail in the fodder scam and his struggling with his health and you are helplessly celebrating your birthday in a charted plane," tweeted JDU spokesperson, Sanjay Singh.

"Tejashwi Yadav this is the biggest blot on your political career. Your father is in jail and you are shamelessly celebrating your birthday in a charted plane. You should be ashamed of yourself," said Singh in a subsequent tweet.

" The poor man cutting his birthday cake in a charted plane," tweeted a man who also shared the picture of Yadav cutting the cake in the charted plane.

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Lalu Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He has been getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since August 2018. (ANI)