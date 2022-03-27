Tejasvi Surya cycles 75 kms from Bengaluru to Kolar, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday cycled from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar for 75 kilometres 'Cycle 2 Freedom Ride', to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

As per a press release from the MP, flagging off the ride at 7 am, 450 riders including Surya, rode the distance in under 5 hours. The programme saw active participation from the city's cycling community. S Muniswamy, the Kolar MP, also joined the ride from Narsapura on the border between the two cities.

More than 300 riders took part in a 7.5-kilometre fun ride, also a part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event. In all, 750 riders took part in the event.

"The Cycle 2 Freedom ride is a celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav called in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Surya said. "India's sporting culture and fitness lifestyle have undergone a sea of change under Modi's leadership. Be it the World Yoga Day, Fit India Movement or the Olympics campaign, the Government has encouraged community participation in making its sporting ecosystem flourish. The Cycle 2 Freedom ride is an event which brings the community together and encourages citizens to stay fit, healthy and active," he added.

The two elected representatives Surya and Muniswamy flagged off the ride in the presence of other guests of honour like Dr KY Venkatesh, a Padmashri awardee for his work in promoting Para Sports, Anand, a para-athlete who has won laurels for India, and others. The event was also streamed live on Surya's social media platforms to inspire a wider audience to take up fitness drills.



Kolar MP Muniswamy urged more young people to participate in large numbers and promote the path of fitness and healthy well-being.

"The event is expected to bring in positive impacts on our society and act as a medium of encouragement to citizens. Cycling comes with numerous health benefits, creating awareness about the same is important," he added.

Decathlon, Fast & Up, Jayant Probikes and Fitness, Firefox, Bangalore Randonneurs, Rekard and Nithya Niranthara Seva Trust extended their support for the event.

Earlier in August 2021, Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's National President, cycled in the challenging high altitude terrain of Leh, Ladakh, as part of the 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra', a 3-day cycling outreach campaign to mark the beginning of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He organised the Tejasvi Surya Football Cup for over 250 public teams. He also conceptualised the 'Be Like an Olympian' campaign of the BJYM, where citizens were encouraged to take up a sport and support the Indian team participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the next few months, he will also organise the 'MP Surya Sports Utsava', a grand tournament for the public in eight most popular sports. (ANI)

