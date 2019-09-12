Telanagana: Devotees bid farewell to tallest Ganesha idol

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Thursday came together here to immerse the tallest idol of 'Khairatabad Ganesha' in Hussain Sagar Lake amid tight security.

Ritesh, a devotee, said: "The environment is divine. It is a very emotional moment for us too. So we wish that our Lord Ganesha showers his blessing on us. It is great that people this time have used eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwa Prasad said: "Ganesha idol was 64 feet tall. It is known to be the tallest Ganesha in India. Everything went on well. We are here to immerse the spot."

Around 10,000 police personnel ensured total security on the occasion.

"There was a budget of Rs 20 crore. We repaired all the roads so that the immersion procession is carried out properly. All the arrangements with regard to security were foolproof," said Zonal Commissioner Musharraf Ali Faruqui. (ANI)

