Telangana: 1 Maoist killed in encounter

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:25 IST

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Maoist was killed after an encounter broke out between the ultras and the security forces.
"Bhadradri Kothagudem Police had the information about the presence of few Maoists in Rollagadda village of Gundala Mandal. The police along with the special party conducted combing in the suspected areas at around 7 am on Wednesday when few Maoists started firing," Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt told ANI.
Dutt said that the police also retaliated. The gunfight continued for two hours.
"When the firing stopped from Naxals' side, the police reached to the spot and found a Maoist P Lingaiah (43) dead. Six Maoists were found running from the spot. The police chased them and nabbed two Maoists identified as Rama Krishna and Mahesh," he said.
"When the police were heading back to the station, CPI (ML) ND party Maoist sympathisers obstructed the team's way. They attacked the police teams and pelted stones at them. They also rescued two held Maoists from the custody," Dutt said.
The Superintendent of Police said that the body of killed Maoist has been shifted to the local government hospital for the post-mortem.
"Gundala police has registered a case under Section 147, 148, 307 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code. A separate case is also being registered against Maoist sympathisers. The search operation is underway to nab Maoists," he said. (ANI)

