Telangana: 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam opened after rise in water level

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): The authorities of Nagarjuna Sagar dam have opened 10 gates to release water downstream in the Nalgonda District after the rise in water level on Saturday.



According to the officials, the inflow of water is 1,27,444 cusecs and the outflow is 1,27,444 cusecs. The current storage of the dam is in its full capacity of 312.04 thousand million cubic feet (TMCs) and the water level is at 590 feet.

Due to the rise in water level, 10 gates have been opened at Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda District of Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rains over the state. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm, and lightning very likely over interior Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on September 25," the IMD said. (ANI)

