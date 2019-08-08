Telangana: 10 students fall ill after consuming breakfast

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As many as 10 students of a school here fell ill after consuming breakfast.

According to Bhadradri Kothagudem police, 10 students studying in class 8 to class 10 of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya suffered vomiting and motions after having breakfast in the school.

They were immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre, Paloncha.

All students were treated and later discharged from the hospital. The reason is not yet known and the school management is conducting an enquiry, police said. (ANI)