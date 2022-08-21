Telangana: 1,000 Cong workers to touch feet of 1 lakh people in Munugode Constituency

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy said that Congress party representatives are going to touch one lakh people's feet in Munugode Constituency.

This comes ahead of the Munugode assembly bypoll. Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This program will start on September 17.

Talking to ANI over the phone TPCC President Revanth Reddy said, September 17 is the day when the Telangana state got independence.

"Telangana gained independence on September 17. This is the day when we obtained our freedom. Since September 17 is an auspicious day for Telangana state, we have scheduled a programme from this very auspicious day to inform the public about the Congress party. This programme is called 'Prajaswamyam ki Padabi Vandanam' (Salute to democracy)," he told ANI.



He further said that Modi and KCR using money to attempt and completely destroy democracy. But here people fought against Nizam and got Freedom. Now they (BJP and TRS) want to kill democracy spending 1000 crores rupees in Munugode constituency to win a bypoll.

"What we (Congress) is doing is Our 1,000 Congress workers will touch 100 people's feet apiece, making a total of one lakh when multiplied by 1,000. Being the president of the PCC, I am taking part in this as well," he said.

"Older folks who fought with Nizam's are found in the villages, and I intended to begin fighting with them. Anyone who has ever desired to work at Munugode can register online, but only the first 1000 registrations will be given the opportunity to do so. We are starting this campaign from September 17 and it will go till by-election," Revanth added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress leaders are scheduled to meet senior party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the Munugode bye-elections, sources confirmed. The Telangana Congress leaders will meet the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi besides other senior leaders including KC Venugopal and Manickam Tagore. (ANI)

