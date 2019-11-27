Telangana: 12 injured after bus rams into lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): At least 12 people were injured after a bus driver lost control while taking a u-turn and rammed into a lorry from the rear-end on the outer ring road in the limits of Hayatnagar police station here.

According to Hayatnagar Police, the incident occurred on Monday night when a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident. The bus driver lost control while taking U-turn and rammed the bus into a lorry.

All the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

"12 people have been admitted to our hospital and are under treatment right now. All the victims are out of danger. A woman has received severe injury on her hand and surgery is being done. Remaining passengers were given first aid," Dr Sushanth, Incharge Doctor, Amma Hospital told media.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

