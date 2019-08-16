12-year-old Child prodigy Mohammed Hasan Ali along with his humanoid robot. Photo/ANI
Telangana: 12-year-old prodigy develops serving robot

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:40 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A 12-year-old old prodigy in Hyderabad here has developed a serving robot to assist him in teaching his engineering students as well as assist elders with household chores.
While the 12-year-old Mohammed Hasan Ali himself an eighth standard student takes classes for Civil, Mechanical and Electronic engineering students.
"I teach engineers about designing and drafting and for electronic engineering students I teach the embedded system, internet of things (IoT) and robotics. I have done more than hundreds of projects and while working on one of them, I got the idea to make a serving robot," Ali told ANI on Friday.
It took the child genius merely 15 days to develop the robot, which can take voice commands, follow a line and be set on automatic mode.
"I have created this project for people and we can use it many firms like restaurants and hotels. It can also help elders in their homes by serving food. This project is also a part of my teaching to BTech and MTech students about the workings of the project," Ali said.
The young genius says that it is his motto to do something for his country. (ANI)

