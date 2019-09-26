Telangana: 15 injured as bus overturns in Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet last night, police said.

The injured were taken to Suryapet government hospital. Four of them sustained critical injuries, Police Inspector Venkateswara Reddy said.

"As the four received injuries on head and their position is serious, they were shifted to Osmania Hospital," he said.

The bus was carrying around 49 passengers from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. The incident occurred at 4.30 am when the driver tried to avoid the lorry coming from the opposite side.

Soon after receiving the information, police, and highway authority rescue team members rushed the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered in this regard. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

