Telangana: 15-year-old kills self after being raped, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:59 IST

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said.
According to the police, the two accused including a minor, who belong to the same locality as the deceased have been arrested.
"The duo took the teenager to a secluded place and raped her. Next morning, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," Circle Officer (CO), David Raju told ANI.
Further investigation is underway in this regard, added the circle officer. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:48 IST

