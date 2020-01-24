Telangana: 180 kg marijuana worth Rs 21 lakh seized, 5 held

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Five people were arrested and 180 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 21 lakh was seized by Mahabubnagar police on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as P Satish, K Kalyan, Sivaneswaran, M Ajith and G Surendran.

"The accused were doing cross-border smuggling. The accused P Satish, K Kalyan, Sivaneswaran, M Ajith, G Surendran loaded 98 packets of Marijuana in the car at Sileru in Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it illegally to Madurai city of Tamil Nadu. From there to a border point at Rameshwaram, the seized marijuana was to be smuggled across the sea border to Sri Lanka for making easy money," said Rema Rajeshwari, SP, Mahabubnagar while speaking to ANI.



The police said that all accused have been sent to judicial remand.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

