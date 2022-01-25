Telangana: 19th edition of BioAsia to foucs on 'future ready' theme; opens virtually on February 24

Hyderabad (Telangana), January 25 (ANI): The 19th edition of BioAsia, a two-day Life Sciences and health tech forum and the annual flagship event of Government of Telangana, will be in held virtually from February 24.

This year, BioAsia, one of Asia's largest life-sciences and health tech forum, will be held on the theme 'Future Ready' and would focus on exploring industry's current position and future potential, new approaches and capabilities required to be ready as the life sciences industry develops its future growth strategy, the organisers said in a release on Monday.

Keeping in line with the COVID-19 safety restrictions, the event will continue to be in a virtual format like the last edition.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the Future of the Life-Sciences amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ways the industry must be focussing on to combat any future pandemics.

"Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country and the vaccine capital of the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world. I invite stakeholders from around the world to take active part in the deliberations," said Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

With the participation of over 70 countries, the event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation and Governments to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system. The conference will provide an opportunity to Pharma and Biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, Academic Institutions, Scientists and Researchers, Policy Makers, and Regulatory Experts across the globe to assess industry's current position and deliberate on the imperatives for future growth and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry, the organizers said.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said BioAsia is an excellent global forum for biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries, academia and start-ups to showcase their innovations and network for better connections. "Over the years, it has been instrumental in promoting India and Telangana as key enablers in the global life sciences and allied sectors. Over the last 18 years, BioAsia convention has seen over 270 Lols, Bilateral co-operation agreements & MoUs getting signed alongwith trade & investment to an extent of USD 2.6 billion so far," he added.

Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences, Telangana said, "The first virtual edition held last year was extremely successful and impactful in continuing the dialogue in therse unprecedented times. The 2021 event witnessed around 31,450 participants representing 72 countries with 60 high-profile speakers. We are confident that the 19th edition will bring together some of the most influential leaders to discuss about a wide range of topics concerning the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare sector." (ANI)