Telangana: 2 arrested, foreign currency worth around Rs 1.5 cr at RGI airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle Saudi Arabian Riyal worth around Rs 1.5 core from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Acting on specific information, Hyderabad Zonal Unit of DRI intercepted two Dubai bound passengers at the airport, who were scheduled to deport at 2.50 pm and 8.10 pm on Monday, said DRI in a statement.

According to DRI, foreign currency was concealed in false bottoms created in sweet boxes, biscuit boxes and also the bags.

The passengers were attempting to smuggle 3,50,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal, equivalent to INR 74,37,500 each.

The arrested passengers on interrogation revealed that the currency was obtained from unauthorised dealers and are well aware of the fact that it is illegal to smuggle foreign currency out of the country, DRI said.

Further investigation is on in the case. (ANI)

