Telangana: 2 cops suspended, 14 people held after forest officials beaten up in Asifabad

Asifabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area, Asifabad, Telangana on Sunday.

The forest officials were allegedly attacked by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supporters led by ZP Vice Chairman Konaru Krishna when they went to plant saplings at a plot allotted for forest development.

"Fourteen have been arrested and two police officers have been suspended for their inaction in the incident of an attack on forest officials," police said.

Giving details of the incident, IG Nagi Reddy said: "A gang of around 30 people led by ZP Vice Chairman Krishna attacked forest officials who had gone to Sarasala village in Khagaznagar to plant saplings on land allotted for forest development near Kaleshwaram project."

A forest officer, Chole Anita, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The main accused Krishna is also the brother of TRS MLA K Konnappa who resigned after the incident.

Earlier in the day, Krishna said, "The forest department is terrorising adivasi farmers and confiscating their land forcefully. I was there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribals as forest officials were destroying their crops in the name of afforestation. I tried to pacify department authorities but in vain. The attack was accidental, not intentional."

A case under sections 307, 147, 148, 332, 353, 341, and 427 read with section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and two police officials were suspended for their alleged inaction.

"Khagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Khagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham have been suspended for their inaction in the case," he said.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

