Telangana: 2 minors drown in water pit in Nalgonda

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two teenage girls died after drowning in a water pit located near a cattle shed at Perikakondaram village of Shaligowraram Mandal in the district on Monday afternoon.

The police have registered a case and the investigation into the matter is underway.

A similar incident took place in Mumbai a few days back. The body of 12-year-old was found after he was drowned in Marine Drive.

Last week, another boy who drowned in the sea in Colaba's Geeta Colony was rescued by Mumbai fire department personnel. (ANI)

