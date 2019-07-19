Telangana: 2-month old kidnapped toddler rescued
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:18 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a> (<a href="/search?query=Telangana">Telangana</a>) [India], July 19 (ANI): A two-month-old toddler, who was kidnapped from <a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a>'s Yerragunta area, was rescued on Thursday, police said.<br /><a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a> police rescued the toddler who was kidnapped and sold for RS.10,000.<br /> "Potolla Chitti alias Haddullamma, 30-year-old resident of Yerragunta, Vallabhnagar, <a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a> filed a complaint in <a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a> I-Town Police Station stating that in the intervening night of 13 July 2019," Mehboobnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari told ANI.<br />According to the police, the complainant stated that some identified men took her two-month-old baby girl, while she was sleeping inside Madrassa School compound with her four children, following which a case was registered under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.<br />Rajeshwari said that a special team was formed in the case to nab the accused.<br />"During the investigation, over 500 auto rickshaws operating in the town were verified and all the CCTV footages were examined. Based on the multiple inputs collected through these efforts, on July 18, 2019 night, crime staff apprehended the accused persons were apprehended near Macca Masjid in <a href="/search?query=Mahabubnagar">Mahabubnagar</a>," she said. <br />"The baby was also rescued and safely handed over to the parents. Upon interrogation, the accused persons admitted their involvement in the offence. Seized Rs.700 and one auto which was used for committing the offences," Rajeshwari said.<br />Rajeshwari said that the accused persons identified as Mohd Saleem, his wife Tasleem, and Sameena Nahid few days prior to the offence they went to Dodlonipally area to consume liquor where they saw the complainant lying under the water tank along with her kids and hatched the kidnapping conspiracy.<br /> "The three accused approached her and coaxed her into giving away one baby as she has four daughters. When the complainant refused, they took details of her address and left," she said.<br />"Mohd. Saleem went in disguise and checked the complainant's home on 11/12 July 2019. On 13th night Mohd Saleem took his wife and Sameena Nahid to the Madrassa ground and Sameena quietly took the baby and they fled in the auto," Rajeshwari said.<br />Later, Tasleem spoked to another accused Khatija Begum and agreed to sell the baby for Rs.10,000.<br />All four accused have been apprehended and have been sent to judicial remand today. (ANI)<br /></p>