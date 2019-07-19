Telangana: 2-month old kidnapped toddler rescued

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:44 IST

K'taka Assembly fails to meet Governor's deadline, trust vote...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly on Friday failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote today after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive and the ruling coalition not in a mood to comply with it.