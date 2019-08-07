Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: 21-year-old Royal Bengal tiger dies at Nehru Zoological Park

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A 21-year-old white Royal Bengal Tiger passed away on Monday in Hyderabad.
"The Royal Bengal Tiger (White) (Male) named Vinay born in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on 29.01.1998 aged about (21) years (6) months had died on 05.08.2019 at 10:45 PM. Born to father Murugan and Mother Karuna. The White Tiger (Vinay) is suffering from old age complications and lameness since May 2018," read a press note of Nehru Zoological Park dated August 6.
"The animal was kept in the off-display facility since the past 5 years due to old age. It was under intensive care at Summer House. The Veterinary team of Zoo Vety. Hospital and Expert Dr M. Navin Kumar, Consultant & DD (Retd.) had treated the tiger and has opined that it died of old age complications," the press note said.
The tiger was under lateral recumbence followed by fluid therapy from August 2 to 5.
"On August 5, 2019 at 10, :45PM under treatment by Dr. S.A. Asadullah, VAS the animal had died after all efforts made by the Veterinary Team. The post-mortem was conducted by Veterinary Doctors Dr. M. Laxman, Professor and Head, Dept. Of Pathology, College of Veterinary Science, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Dr. Sadanand Sonkatte, Principal Scientist, CCMB, LaCONES, Attapur, Hyderabad and Dr.S.A. Asadullah, VAS," the press note said.
In the post-mortem report, the tiger's cause of death is Senility-"ASPHEXIA" (Senility induced Asphexia). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 04:17 IST

