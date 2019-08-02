Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: 243 farmers committed suicide, Rs 14.58 crore released as ex-gratia to kin

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:54 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Telangana government on Thursday released Rs 14.58 crore towards payment of ex gratia to families of 243 farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops this year.
According to the government order, Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia will be given to each of the 243 farmers' kin.
"After careful examination of the matter, the government accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 14.58 crore to the Commissioner for Relief...," a government statement said.
A total of 243 farmers committed suicide in 24 districts of the state. The highest number of farmers suicides have taken place in Nalgonda district.
The government has directed the Commissioner for Relief to disburse the sanctioned amount to all the District Collectors in the state for payment of ex-gratia to the 243 'genuine families'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:09 IST

Jharkhand govt to provide free second gas cylinder refill under...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday announced a second gas cylinder refill under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for around 29 lakh women in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:54 IST

CAG submits audit report to Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday submitted the audit reports on the accounts of the state government for the year ended March 2018 to the Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:31 IST

Lethpora CRPF camp attack: NIA files chargesheet against four accused

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has filed chargesheet against four accused involved in the attack on CRPF camp at Lethpora on December 30, 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:15 IST

Hyderabad: Cop suspended for misbehaving with female medico student

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A cop, who allegedly misbehaved with a girl student of Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College in Hyderabad, was suspended by the police administration on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:00 IST

Telangana HC directs re-postmortem of Naxal killed in encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to conduct a re-post-mortem of Maoist P Linganna who was killed in an encounter with the police near Nandi hillock in the outskirts of Rollagadda village in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district on Ju

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:42 IST

Rescue and evacuation underway on war footing, says Vadodara Collector

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal on Thursday said rescue and evacuation operations are underway on war footing in the city after incessant rains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:56 IST

Doctors to continue strike against National Medical Commission Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) will continue their 24-hour nation-wide strike on Friday in protest against the passage of the National Medical Commission Bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:18 IST

Opposition raises concerns over misuse of anti-terror Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Opposition on Thursday raised concerns over the "misuse" of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, that seeks to designate an individual as a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:08 IST

First LS session will create history, keen to get 36 Bills...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday expressed optimism that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will create new record in terms of productivity and passage of Bills, and said the government was keen to get all 36 Bills introduced in the Parliame

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:57 IST

Modi Govt ensures no one including MPs, MLAs are spared if they...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Modi government has ensured that no one including MPs and MLAs will be spared if they are found guilty of committing a crime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:52 IST

Will make MPs apologise if they ask other members to 'sit down',...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday took objection to a member from treasury benches telling a Congress leader to sit down during debate on POCSO amendment bill and said if such a comment is repeated he will ask the concerned member to apologise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:52 IST

PM Modi calls Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, reaffirms readiness to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed their readiness to work together in areas of mutual interest that would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More
iocl