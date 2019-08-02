Telangana: 243 farmers committed suicide, Rs 14.58 crore released as ex-gratia to kin

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Telangana government on Thursday released Rs 14.58 crore towards payment of ex gratia to families of 243 farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops this year.

According to the government order, Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia will be given to each of the 243 farmers' kin.

"After careful examination of the matter, the government accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 14.58 crore to the Commissioner for Relief...," a government statement said.

A total of 243 farmers committed suicide in 24 districts of the state. The highest number of farmers suicides have taken place in Nalgonda district.

The government has directed the Commissioner for Relief to disburse the sanctioned amount to all the District Collectors in the state for payment of ex-gratia to the 243 'genuine families'. (ANI)

