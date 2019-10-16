Telangana: 25-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in temple

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly committing theft in a temple. A case has been registered in the matter.

Nizamabad Police in a statement said, "The incident occurred on Tuesday. Gangadhar left his residence saying he was going to work. However, he went to Dharmaram village, where a group of villagers caught him for allegedly committing theft in a temple and lynched him. Later he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Gangadhar's body was shifted to a local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination (PME).

"Deceased's wife has lodged a complaint with the police and a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Teams have been deployed to nab the accused persons," said police in a statement. (ANI)

