Telangana: 26-yr-old murdered, beheaded by brother-in-laws in Nalgonda

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:46 IST

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A 26-year-old person was brutally murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brother-in-laws here.
The incident was reported in the limits of Nampally police station in Nalgonda District.
According to Nampally police, the 26-year-old identified as Saddam was murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brother-in-laws, Irfan and Ghouse, on Saturday evening.
"They brought Saddam's head to the police station premises and have surrendered to us. It seems like there were some family disputes going on between them since last two years but we still need to verify the same," police said.
A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302.
"The dead body has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy," police added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:48 IST

