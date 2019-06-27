Telangana: 29 kms in 22 minutes with a heart in ambulance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Traffic Police in Hyderabad successfully provided a green channel for transporting a heart on Wednesday.

The live organ was transported from Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The 29 kms distance was covered in 22 minutes, said Anil Kumar, the Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad.

"Today once again Hyderabad Traffic police helped in transporting the live organ (a heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ," Anil Kumar told ANI over the phone.

"On June 26, Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organ (heart) from Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The distance between the hospital and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is 29 kms which was covered in 22 minutes. The medical team carrying the live organ left at 12:37 pm from the hospital and reached the airport at 12.59 pm," he added.



The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of the heart were appreciated by the management of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad. (ANI)