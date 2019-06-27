Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: 29 kms in 22 minutes with a heart in ambulance

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:32 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Traffic Police in Hyderabad successfully provided a green channel for transporting a heart on Wednesday.
The live organ was transported from Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The 29 kms distance was covered in 22 minutes, said Anil Kumar, the Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad.
"Today once again Hyderabad Traffic police helped in transporting the live organ (a heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ," Anil Kumar told ANI over the phone.
"On June 26, Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organ (heart) from Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The distance between the hospital and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is 29 kms which was covered in 22 minutes. The medical team carrying the live organ left at 12:37 pm from the hospital and reached the airport at 12.59 pm," he added.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of the heart were appreciated by the management of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Saifabad. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:40 IST

G20 to discuss progress in tackling terrorism, climate change: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that progress achieved in combating global challenges like terrorism and climate change will be discussed at the G20 Summit in Japan and it will also be a platform to share India's development experience of the past fi

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah holds review meeting of security arrangements

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:27 IST

TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a major blow to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) its spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP in the presence of its working president JP Nadda at party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:18 IST

Maharashtra: 3 persons, police officer held in cricket betting case

Matunga (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): A cricket betting case was registered against three persons and police personnel at Matunga Police Station here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:16 IST

Khattar announces Rs 5 lakh annual financial aid for Loktantra...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh annually to a Loktantra Senani or his spouse for treatment in private or government hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Ruckus outside Indore jail over Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Security was beefed up outside the District Jail, Indore on Wednesday after supporters of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer earlier today, created a ruckus.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:09 IST

Telangana to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:01 IST

Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sena workers to help solve farmers issues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged his party workers to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers and help in solving their problem.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:56 IST

German envoy's unique contest: Winners to get mini-ambassadors

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, has started a unique contest on social media and the winners will get the chance to visit the German embassy as well as receive a miniature replica of Lindner's famous red ambassador car.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:46 IST

IAS Brajendra Navnit gets extension as Joint Secretary in PMO

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of IAS Brajendra Navnit as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

If Rahul unwilling to continue as party president, alternative...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building on Shankar Roadad

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Fire broke out at a building on Shanker road in Ranjeet Nagar here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl