Telangana: 3 arrested in terror module case, sent to 14 days judicial custody

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Three people who were arrested in the terror module case, have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, said the police on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin and Maaz Hasan Farooq.

The accused were produced before the 12th MM court in the terror plot case. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the search, four hand grenades were recovered from their possession which Zahed received from his Pakistan-based handlers. Five mobile phones, one motorcycle and cash worth more than Rs five lakh were also recovered by the police. He was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, thereby causing terror and communal tension in the city, the police said.



As per the police, the intelligence units received specific information that Abdul Zahed along with his associates has received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Other than them, there are three absconding accused: Farhatullah Ghori alias FG, Siddique Bin, Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu.

They are wanted in several terror cases and are working under the aegis of ISI being settled in Pakistan, the police said. In the past, they had recruited local youth and radicalised them to execute terror attacks such as a blast near Saibaba Temple in Dilsukhnagar in 2002, a bus blast at Ghatkopar, Mumbai suicide attack on the Task Force office in Begumpet in 2005.

They had also attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004. Abdul Zahed in his confession has revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed have revived their contacts with him.

They also motivated and financed Zahed to recruit and carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad again. At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers, Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan. (ANI)

