Telangana: 3 electrocuted while putting up film posters

Hyderabad (Telangana), Oct 2 (ANI) Three persons were electrocuted while putting up posters for an upcoming movie here on Tuesday, police said.

The three were rushed to hospital with severe injuries after the three, all locals climbed on top of a building to put up the film posters when they were electrocuted.

Officials from Pet Basheerabad Police Station said, "We reached the location immediately and the injured have been admitted to a hospital. They were electrocuted and are currently undergoing treatment."

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

