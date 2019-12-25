Telangana: 33rd annual Hyderabad Book fair opens up for Biblophiles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The 33rd annual 10-day long book fair was thrown open for the bibliophiles in the city here with over 300 stalls with books ranging from old classics to contemporary novels.

The fair received a great response from the public with more than 50,000 people visiting daily.

"The first Hyderabad book fair was held in 1986 and since then it is continuing. This year, 330 stalls are on exhibition in which about 150 stalls have books in different regional languages and about 180 other stalls have books in English. The government also helped and provided us assistance with its Tourism and Cultural Department," P Rajeshwar Rao, Treasurer, Hyderabad Book Fair, told ANI on Tuesday.

"The business here is going on smoothly, people every walk of life are coming and buying books. I have been putting up stall from the past 10 years," said Sai Kumar, a bookstall owner.

The visitors were seen rejoiced with the different genres that were available in the fair.

"The exhibition is really good, I come here every year. I urge more people to come here and buy books so that these initiatives get popularity. The collection of books this year is very good with old classics they have a wide variety of books for children," Aparna, a visitor told ANI.

Sarvya, another visitor echoed the same response and said, "There is a wide variety of books including Indian and foreign authors. I have visited around 50 stalls over here and all have a good quality of books at affordable rates." (ANI)

