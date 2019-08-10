Telangana: 4 districts receives deficit rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While Telangana witnessed above normal rainfall this monsoon, four districts of the state including Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Khammam and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered a deficit rainfall according to the weather department.

"The average rainfall in Telangana is 6 per cent above normal, the highest rainfall was recorded in Warangal district 39 per cent excess from normal rainfall, 21 per cent in Rajanna Sircilla, 45 per cent in Komaram Bheem, 36 per cent in Karimnagar district, 26 per cent in Jagtial and 23 per cent in Jayashankar Bhupalpally," Raja Rao, Meteorologist at IMD Hyderabad told ANI.

"Out of 31 districts, almost 25 districts received normal and excess rainfall. A few districts received deficit rainfall like Nalgonda by 42 per cent, Sangareddy by 22 per cent, Khammam by 21 per cent and Jogulamba Gadwal by 31 per cent. East Godavari district received 47 per cent excess rainfall. Rest of the coastal Andhra Pradesh was recorded with 4 per cent excess in this season. Rayalaseema received 31 per cent deficit rainfall," he said.

Rao said that on Friday the depression lays over west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood will weaken in well-marked low-pressure areas during next the 24 hours.

"A new low pressure is likely to form in the north-west of Bay of Bengal on around August 12. Under the influence of already formed depression over West Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, light to moderate thundershowers very likely to occur at few places in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema is very likely to receive light to moderate thundershowers at isolated places," he said. (ANI)

