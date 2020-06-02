Telangana: 4 killed, 3 injured in blast at coal mine site in Peddapalli

Peddapalli (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): At least four contract employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were killed and three severely injured in a blast on Tuesday at the coal mining site here.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, and the bodies were sent to a government hospital for autopsy, police said.

Ravinder, DCP, Peddapalli District, told ANI over the phone, "Today, Singhereni contract employees were working on a coal mining site located in Centenary Colony in Peddapally district. Unfortunately, there was mistake during blast at the site, and in the incident, four employees died and three more severely injured."

He added that a case has been registered and further probe is on. (ANI)

