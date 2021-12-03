Telangana: 40 foreign nationals held for staying illegally in India

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): A total of 40 foreigners were arrested in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana for staying illegally in India following the expiry of their visas, said N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shamshabad area of the district on Thursday.

As per information shared by Reddy, a cordon and search operation was conducted in the Rajendra Nagar police station area, following which the foreigners were arrested for residing in the country despite the expired visas.



Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "During the search operation, a total of 40 foreigners were caught staying here even after their visas expired. Of these, Charles, a Nigerian artist famous for singing Telugu songs was also detained. The detainees have been identified as belonging to Africa, Somalia, Nigeria and Congo."

"A person renting his house to those who commit crimes is also liable for the offence. We have questioned these foreigners to gather full details of their residence and information regarding rented houses. A suspect was also arrested along with three vehicles during the search operation," he added.

The police also conducted searches at Sun City, Bandlaguda and PNT Colony under Cyberabad Commissionerate Rajendranagar Police Station in Telangana. (ANI)

