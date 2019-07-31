Telangana: 49 members of Paramedical Association detained outside CM's office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Around 49 members of the Paramedical Association were taken into preventive custody for gathering at Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's Camp Office in Begumpet district without taking prior permission to meet him, police said.

The unemployed members of the association gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence and demanded to meet him.

They were protesting against the government's failure in providing them jobs. They demanded withdrawal of order giving weightage to in-service contract employees and to fill thousands of vacant posts immediately.

As the situation became sensitive, the police later shifted them to Goshamahal Police Stadium to reduce tension in the area.

Last month, PG students and junior doctors of Gandhi, Osmania and Kakatiya medical colleges had protested against the hike in the retirement age of professors. They had demanded the recruitment of PG students and junior doctors for the post of assistant professors. (ANI)

