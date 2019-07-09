Telangana: 5 of a family killed in highway road accident

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Five members of a family were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on the Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The family of five was on their way back to Warangal after visiting the Srisailam temple here when their car collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, which was negotiating a right turn.

The incident took place in the limits of Amangal police station.

Narasimha Reddy, Circle Inspector, Amangal Police Station said: "In the accident, five members in the car died on the spot. The driver survived because he was wearing a seat belt. All the deceased have been shifted to a local hospital for a postmortem examination."

A case under Section 304-A IPC has been registered and a probe is on.

A search has been launched to nab the lorry driver who fled from the spot after the accident, police said. (ANI)

