Telangana: 5-yr-old kidnapped, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A five-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified man in Hyderabad's Nallagutta area on Tuesday.

The incident happened while the minor was on her way to the hospital, along with her parents.

"On the way to the hospital, the trio stopped at a tea stall, where they were approached by a man. They all had the tea together, following which the parents left their child with the man and went to get milk for her. When they came back, she and the accused were not found at the spot," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Venu Gopal.

A case has been registered against the man under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A team has been deployed to locate the girl and nab the accused," said Gopal. (ANI)

