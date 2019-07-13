Telangana: 52 child labourers rescued from bangle manufacturing units in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana Police have rescued 52 children who were working as bonded labourers in bangle manufacturing units at Balapur.

All the rescued children are boys in the age group of 9-14 years and they have been shifted to rescue home.

According to Police, Rachakonda 'operation smile' team along with Balapur police conducted raids on six residences where bangles are being manufactured and rescued these children.

A case is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act in Balapur police station.

A team is already deployed to nab the accused persons who are running the bangle factories in the residences, said Police.

After completion of the investigation, the rescued children will be handed over to their parents. (ANI)

