Telangana: 6 people missing after their car crashed into canal connected with Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Police and local fishermen have begun a rescue operation after six people went missing in an incident in which the car they were travelling in fell into a canal connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhaskaran on Saturday.

"On the night of October 18, six persons in a Scorpio car were returning to Hyderabad after attending a marriage function at Kodad area. Upon reaching the Chakirala village of Nadigudam Mandal, Suryapet district, the driver of the car lost control and the car rammed into a water canal which is connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam," Bhaskaran told ANI over the phone.

"As the flow of water was high, the car started drifting with it, all the six occupants of the car are missing as of now. We have launched a rescue operation with the help of local fishermen," he added.

The six missing individuals have been identified as Abdul Aziz, 45 years, Rajesh, 29 years, Gymson, 33 years, Santosh Kumar, 23 years, Nagesh, 35 years and Pavan Kumar, 23 years.

All of them used to work at a private hospital in AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

The police official added that the NDRF had been apprised of the situation and a team from the same was about to reach the spot.

Bhaskaran, however, refused to comment on the probability of the occupants of the car being dead or alive.

Upon hearing of the accident, the family members of the missing persons reached the spot and are urging the authorities to escalate the rescue efforts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

