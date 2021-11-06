Telangana: ACB arrests Additional Assistant Engineer in bribery case

Pedddapalli (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Kasarla Rajkumar, an Additional Assistant Engineer of Telangana's Pedda Palli district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the statement of ACB, Kasarla Rajkumar was caught red-handed at Bittupally Sub-station of Manthani Division, when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 20,000.

"The complainant MD Showkath Ali, Home Guard of Pedddapalli district gave bribe to get the transformer installed at the agricultural land of the complainant at Arenda village," the ACB said.



"Both hands' fingers of Kasarla Rajkumar answered positive in the chemical test and the bribe amount was recovered from his possession at his instance," the statement read.

Rajkumar was thereby arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Karimnagar.

The case is under further investigation. (ANI)

