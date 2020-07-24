Telangana: ACB arrests Medical Officer of Jogulamba Gadwal district for taking bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana arrested a medical officer of the Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday after he was caught accepting a bribe.

According to ACB, the accused Kethavath Bheema Naik, the in-charge of District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), Jogulamba Gadwal was trapped by the department on Thursday around 2.25 pm, in his office when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from Podeti Ashok, a resident of Karimnagar. The bribe was demanded for forwarding the application of the complainant's wife.

"The trap amount of Rs 7,000 was recovered from [accused] possession at his instance. Fingers of his right hand and inner linings of backside right pocket of his pants yielded positive result in the chemical test. The AO (Administrative Officer) performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage," said ACB in its statement.

As per the ACB, the case is under investigation and the accused will be presented before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad later. (ANI)

