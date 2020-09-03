Telangana: ACB officials seize 1.5 kg gold ornaments from bank locker of Keesara Tehsildar, arrest him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Gold ornaments worth Rs 57.6 lakhs, were recovered during a search of the locker of Tehsildar, Keesara by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



The accused officer is arrested and is currently lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, the ACB said in a statement.

According to the ACB, the keys of the bank locker were recovered during the search of the house of the Tehsildar, Erva Balraju Nagaraju on August 14. The keys were found out to be that of a locker in a bank in Alwal, Secunderabad (branch) in the name of one GJ Narender, a relative of the Tehsildar.

During the search of the locker, gold ornaments weighing 1,532 grams worth Rs 57.6 lakhs were found, and the same were seized by the ACB officers.

The seized ornaments would be deposited in the court of Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

